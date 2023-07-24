Video shows unarmed man with hands in air being attacked by police dog
(CNN) — A use of force review board will evaluate an incident earlier this month in which an unarmed Black man was attacked by a police officer’s K-9 dog while surrendering to authorities with his hands up, according to a statement from the mayor of Circleville, Ohio, and its police chief.

The review board’s findings are expected to be released the week of July 31, the statement says, nearly a month after authorities say 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose was bitten by a Circleville police K-9 dog following a vehicle pursuit.

CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.