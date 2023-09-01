'5 feet 8 inches of party. Pure party': Meet the woman with world record mullet
(CNN) — Tami Manis is officially all business at the front and party in the back after her mullet, measuring 5 feet 8 inches (nearly 173 centimeters), was confirmed as the longest female one in the world.

The 58-year-old last cut the back of her hair on February 9 1990, according to Guinness World Records.

