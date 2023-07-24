On CNN's State of the Union with Dana Bash, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sharply criticizes a new Alabama congressional map that defies a court order to add a second majority-Black district.

(CNN) — It was a legitimate surprise when the conservative-dominated US Supreme Court ordered Alabama’s conservative-dominated state government last month to redraw its congressional map and include either a second majority-Black congressional district or something quite close to it.

It may be equally surprising that Alabama appears to have said no.