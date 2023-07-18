CNN reporter describes what it's like at North Korean border
Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — A US soldier who crossed the demarcation line into North Korea had been facing disciplinary action by the US military and was set to be sent back to the United States, according to a US defense official.

The service member is a junior enlisted soldier who was assigned to US Forces Korea, the official said, adding that he had been on the Joint Security Area (JSA) tour as a civilian. US Forces Korea spokesperson Col. Isaac Taylor said on Tuesday that a US soldier “willfully and without authorization” crossed the line during a JSA tour.