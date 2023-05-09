The United States opened an embassy in the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Tuesday, Washington's latest move to broaden its diplomatic footprint in a region where China has been increasing its influence in recent years.

The announcement came the same day the White House confirmed President Joe Biden will travel to Papua New Guinea during a trip to the Indo-Pacific region later this month, marking the first visit of a sitting US president to the Pacific country.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.