(CNN) — Coco Gauff, the world No. 10 women’s singles player, has defeated 2nd-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, with a dramatic comeback in the women’s US Open final.

The star-studded crowd erupted with applause after Gauff’s home-turf victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. The win is 19-year-old Gauff’s first career grand slam and makes her the first American teenager to win the US Open since 23-time major champion Serena Williams took the title in 1999.