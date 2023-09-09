'This is crazy': Coco Gauff on winning US Open
Queens, New York (CNN) — Coco Gauff, the world No. 10 women’s singles player, has defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 2-6 6-3 6-2 with a dramatic comeback in the women’s US Open final.

The star-studded crowd erupted with applause after Gauff’s home-turf victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. The win is 19-year-old Gauff’s first career grand slam and makes her the first American teenager to win the US Open since 23-time major champion Serena Williams took the title in 1999.