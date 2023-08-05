Brennan: Series of mistakes led to loss
(CNN) — The US’ participation in the Women’s World Cup is over, ending in the cruelest of defeats.

It was tense, the sort of match which causes the stomach to churn, but it is Sweden which progresses to the quarterfinals, stopping the two-time defending champion from winning a historic three consecutive world titles, with a thrilling penalty shootout victory in Melbourne on Sunday.