Megan Rapinoe reacts to World Cup loss
Video play button

(CNN) — Disappointment is an unfamiliar emotion for the US when it comes to women’s soccer. This is a team that had not lost a Women’s World Cup match for 12 years, had never finished worse than third in the tournament, and was aiming for a historic World Cup three-peat, a near impossible feat never achieved in men’s or women’s soccer.

So when the US crashed out of this World Cup in the round-of-16, losing a dramatic penalty shootout against Sweden in Melbourne on Sunday, there was a stunned sense of disbelief, of it all simply being a “bad dream,” as its legendary forward Alex Morgan said.