(CNN) — US F-16 fighter jets scrambled Sunday to respond to an aircraft that ultimately crashed in southwest Virginia, according to a US official.

It’s not clear if the aircraft violated restricted airspace near Washington, DC, or if there was an emergency on board, but the official added the F-16s did not shoot down the aircraft and that it is typical for the Federal Aviation Administration to call in jets if someone is flying unsafely.

CNN’s Philip Wang, Raja Razek, Joe Sutton, Rashard Rose and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.