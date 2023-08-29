Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia, can be seen inside prison in a rare video released by the Russian state-controlled news agency Russia Today. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports.

(CNN) — Rare new video has emerged showing detained American Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russia for more than four years, inside his prison camp.

The video, released by Russian state-controlled news agency Russia Today (RT), shows Whelan wearing a Russian prison uniform in different parts of the prison, with shots of him using a sewing machine and eating in a cafeteria.