US court to hear challenge over Prince Harry’s visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is pictured here in March 2023.

 Henry Nicholls/Reuters

(CNN) — Prince Harry’s US immigration records should be unsealed in the light of revelations about drug-taking in his recent book, a conservative think tank will argue in a federal court next week.

The Heritage Foundation is suing the US government to find out if it acted according to procedure when it granted the Duke of Sussex a US visa. Under US immigration law, evidence of past drug use can be grounds to reject an application.