U.S. inflation increases for the first time in a year
Washington, DC (CNN) — Americans became slightly less optimistic about the economy this month, following two straight months of growing confidence.

Consumer sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan fell to 71.2 in August from the prior month, down from a reading of 71.6 in July, according to a preliminary estimate. Sentiment had been on an upswing throughout the summer, mostly due to slower inflation, and is well above the record lows reached this time last year.