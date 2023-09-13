Krugman: U.S. economic data have been 'sureally good'
Washington, DC (CNN) — US inflation accelerated in August for the second-straight month, pushed up by rising gas prices. However, core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, continued to slow, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index, a closely watched inflation gauge, rose 3.7% in August from a year earlier, up from July’s 3.2% rise.