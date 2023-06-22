US Coast Guard says ‘debris field’ discovered within search area for missing Titanic-bound submersible

Equipment that was flown in by U.S. Air Force transport planes is loaded onto the offshore vessel Horizon Arctic, before its deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

 David Hiscock/Reuters

(CNN) — The US Coast Guard said Thursday a “debris field” was discovered by a remotely operated vehicle near the Titanic and within the search area for the missing submersible with five people aboard.

“Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information,” the Coast Guard said. It is unclear if this debris field is connected to the missing submersible. The Coast Guard said it plans to host a press briefing at 3 p.m. ET to “discuss findings from the Horizon Arctic’s ROV on the sea floor near the Titanic.”

CNN’s Rob Frehse, Oren Liebermann, Laura Ly, Kristina Sgueglia, Greg Wallace, Paul P. Murphy, Curt Devine and Isabelle Chapman contributed to this report.