US citizen detained in Russia after appearing at Moscow court By Josh Pennington Jun 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A US citizen has been detained in Moscow according to a Telegram statement from Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction.The man was detained on Saturday where “the Khamovniki District Court of Moscow took a preventive measure against an American citizen,” it said.The court statement described the man as a “former paratrooper and musician” and he “is accused of engaging in the narcotics business through attracting young people.”“A preventative measure in the form of detention was taken,” the statement added.The man will remain in custody until August 6, 2023, according to the statement.The US State Department on Saturday said it was aware of reports of the detention of a US citizen but declined to comment further, citing privacy considerations.“We are aware of reports of the recent arrest of a US citizen in Moscow,” a State Department spokesperson said.“When a US citizen is detained overseas, the department pursues consular access as soon as possible and works to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”This is a breaking news story. More to come.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Records: Detective fired months after losing race for Dane County Sheriff Wisconsin farmers forced to dump milk due to processing plant issues It's the sweet smell of success for one Wisconsin cheese factory Wall-leaping dog and her next-door puppy pal adopted together after video goes viral Fire at Fitchburg apartment displaces 24 units Latest News Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month with celebration on White House South Lawn Newer heart transplant method could allow more patients a chance at lifesaving surgery Trump's GOP defenders in Congress leap into action on charges after months of preparation Right lane of US 12/18 West back open south of Cottage Grove after pavement buckle Fitchburg police investigate reports of shots fired near Verona Road More News