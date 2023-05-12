US border communities declare disasters as Title 42's expiration sets the stage for a migration rush

Migrants wait to be processed at the US-Mexico border before the lifting of Title 42 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Thursday,.

 David Peinado/Bloomberg/Getty Images

With tens of thousands of migrants massed in northern Mexico, the expiration overnight of the US Covid-era border restriction policy known as Title 42 has American border communities on edge, worried an already challenging humanitarian crisis will worsen as crossings climb.

"We're boarding up like there were a hurricane coming," Victor Treviño, the mayor of Laredo, Texas, told CNN Thursday evening.

