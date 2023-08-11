'This is just a debacle': Ex-federal prosecutor on length of Hunter Biden investigation
Washington (CNN) — The Trump-appointed US attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden has been given special counsel status after plea talks between the Justice Department and the president’s son fell apart.

The prosecutor, David Weiss, asked Attorney General Merrick Garland for the new authority after plea talks to resolve tax and gun charges fell apart, with a trial now likely.