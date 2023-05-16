Wagner chief Prigozhin claims in video US citizen died fighting in Bakhmut

In the video, Prigozhin is shown inspecting a body, and inspects what he claims are US identification documents. (File photo)

 Yulia Morozova/Reuters

(CNN) — A retired US Army Special Forces soldier has been identified as the American citizen killed by Russian artillery in the embattled city of Bakhmut this week, according to a close friend and the founder of a non-profit group working in Ukraine.

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer was in a building in Bakhmut that collapsed after being hit by artillery fire, according to Retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, founder of the non-profit AFGFree, with which Maimer was working in Ukraine.