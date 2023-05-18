Taipei, Taiwan (CNN) — The United States and Taiwan reached an agreement on the first stage of a bilateral trade initiative on Thursday, less than a year after negotiations began, in a move that demonstrates an increasingly robust relationship between Washington and Taipei.

The new initiative, titled the US-Taiwan Initiative of 21st Century Trade, was first unveiled in June last year. It will be the first official trade agreement between Taiwan and the United States since US President Joe Biden assumed office in 2021.