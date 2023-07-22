Scotland's windswept island of Barra has the only airport in the world where scheduled flights land on a beach. Get a pilot's-eye-view of touchdown on this unique runway. Find out more here.

(CNN) — In travel news this week: Wild weather around the world and “unacceptable delays” for American plane passengers. Plus we hear from a woman who broke up with her boyfriend on vacation and moved in with a man she’d known for three weeks.

Extreme weather