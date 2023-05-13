An international team of scientists mapped nearly the entire human genome for the first time two decades ago, cracking the genetic code of human life.

The global effort was a massive scientific feat, and the voyage of discovery helped researchers decode the genetic underpinnings of complex diseases such as Alzheimer's, cancer and multiple sclerosis.

