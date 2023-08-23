Newly released video shows Joan Meyer, a 98-year-old co-owner of a local paper in Kansas, confronting police officers who were searching her home. Meyer died the day after the search. The police said they searched the home investigating "identity theft," but a prosecutor later withdrew the s…

(CNN) — Newly unsealed court records provide insight into how law enforcement justified a highly unusual raid of the office of a Marion, Kansas, newspaper – a decision that has drawn widespread condemnation from news organizations and press freedom advocates.

The Marion County Sheriff’s office said it was investigating “identity theft” and “unlawful acts concerning computers” when it searched the offices of the Marion County Record, the home of the paper’s publisher Eric Meyer and the home of a local city councilwoman – seizing computers, cell phones and other materials, according to unsealed search warrant affidavits.

