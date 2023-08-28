Video shows students walking out of campus after alert about 'armed and dangerous' individual
(CNN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill issued an “all clear” on Monday afternoon, hours after police responded to an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus,” the university said.

The all clear alert came after police sent an alert to students telling them to shelter in place at about 1 p.m., later adding there was a suspect at large.

