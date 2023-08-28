Video shows students walking out of campus after alert about 'armed and dangerous' individual
Video play button

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon left a faculty member dead and prompted students and others to shelter in place for hours as police looked for the gunman, school officials said.

Shots were reported fired at 1:02 p.m. ET at the school’s Caudill Laboratories, and a suspect was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m., Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said at a Monday evening news conference.

CNN’s Steve Almasy, Devon M. Sayers and Evan Perez contributed to this report.