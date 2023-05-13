University of Idaho students remembered for their 'strength and inspiration' and awarded posthumous degrees

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, will be awarded posthumous degrees on Saturday, exactly six months after they were killed.

 Obtained by CNN

The four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed in their off-campus home were remembered for their "strength and inspiration" Saturday on graduation day, exactly six months after they were killed.

