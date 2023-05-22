(CNN) — The man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students last year is set to appear in court Monday, days after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Bryan Kohberger is expected to be arraigned on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary for the November 13 killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home just outside the university’s main campus in Moscow, Idaho.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.