For the second time in less than a year, four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed in their off-campus home in late 2022 will be remembered at a commencement ceremony.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, will be awarded posthumous degrees on Saturday, exactly six months after they were killed.