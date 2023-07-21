The US Women's National Team enters the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as the two-time defending champion and arguably the favorite to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. CNN's Amanda Davies reports.

(CNN) — Expectations are always high for the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) when the Women’s World Cup comes around, and this year is no different as the all-conquering team bids for an historic third consecutive title.

How to watch