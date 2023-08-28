Doctoral student charged with first-degree murder in UNC shooting
Video play button

(CNN) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday is a graduate student at the school, UNC police said in a news release Tuesday.

Tailei Qi, the grad student, is in custody on charges of first-degree murder charge and having a gun on education property, according to police.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.