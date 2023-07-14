(CNN) — The United Nations said it was “very concerned” about the widespread use of violence by police against protesters in Kenya, after clashes against tax hikes reportedly turned deadly.

Protests broke out across the country on Wednesday, including the capital Nairobi, where Opiyo Wandayi, who leads the opposition in Kenya’s parliament told CNN that demonstrators were forcefully dispersed by police.

From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite in London with previous reporting from CNN’s Nimi Princewill in Abuja, Nigeria