The United Nations Security Council holds its first-ever formal discussion on artificial intelligence. Max Tegmark, a professor doing A.I. research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, joins Rosemary Church to discuss.

(CNN) — The United Nations should create a new international body to help govern the use of artificial intelligence as the technology increasingly reveals its potential risks and benefits, according to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The UN has an opportunity to set globally agreed-upon rules of the road for monitoring and regulating AI, Guterres said Tuesday at a first-ever meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to AI governance.