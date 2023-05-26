(CNN) — UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was “shocked” by a letter he received on Friday from Sudan’s military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan regarding the UN’s envoy to Sudan, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric. The reaction follows reports that Burhan asked that the envoy be removed.

Weeks of fierce fighting in Sudan between two rival groups – Burhan’s Sudanese Armed Forces and the country’s Rapid Support Forces led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo – have left the country in turmoil and scrambled hopes for a peaceful transition to civilian rule.

Previous reporting contributed by CNN’s Hamdi Alkhshali in Atlanta.