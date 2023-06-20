Ukrainian pilots plead for F-16s as they battle Russian air superiority

Southern Ukraine (CNN) — Two Ukrainian jets roar just above the trees, flying in formation as they make their way towards the front lines of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

The Soviet-era Su-25s glide slowly, loudly, spewing thick black smoke as they go. They seem to hug the ground — flying as low as possible to avoid Russian radars, air defenses and more importantly, enemy jets.