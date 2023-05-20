(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan Saturday – as he uses his arrival in Hiroshima not only to meet Kyiv’s backers but to woo leaders from the Global South.

The in-person meeting was the first between the two leaders since Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine some 15 months ago, and took place hours after Zelensky made a dramatic arrival at the three-day summit of the world’s industrialized democracies.

