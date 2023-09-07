New video shows Ukraine soldiers fighting from the trenches, as Russian soldiers retreat and leave their positions. CNN's Erin Burnett reports.

(CNN) — A drone attack caused an explosion near Russia’s military headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don on Thursday, as Kyiv continues a campaign of strategic aerial strikes in Russian territory.

Social media videos geolocated by CNN showed the attack in the vicinity of the military base. In a Telegram post earlier, Rostov regional governor Vasily Golubev said one person was injured and several cars were damaged after Russian air defenses intercepted two drones over the city.

CNN’s Niamh Kennedy, Mariya Knight and Mohammed Tawfeeq contributed reporting