Zelensky says fiercely contested Bakhmut ‘not occupied’ as Russia claims capture

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut on Monday.

 Libkos/AP

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Bakhmut was not occupied by Russia as of Sunday and Ukrainian soldiers remain there, a day after Russia claimed the fiercely contested city’s complete capture.

“We are keeping on, we are fighting,” Zelensky said at a news conference at the G7 in Japan.