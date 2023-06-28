(CNN) — The British Royal Household released its annual financial statement on Thursday, revealing that official spending for the year 2022-2023 exceeded the Sovereign Grant and other royal earned income.

It attributes the high costs to the “exceptional period of transition” in the Royal Household, which saw Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year and King Charles III’s coronation in May, as well as an ongoing refurbishment project at Buckingham Palace.

Previous reporting by CNN’s Ivana Kottasova