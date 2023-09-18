'I absolutely refute': Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault
(CNN) — London’s Metropolitan Police said Monday they were investigating an allegation of sexual assault in 2003, after a joint investigation into the comedian and actor Russell Brand by three British media outlets was published Saturday.

The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s “Dispatches” published an investigation in which four women alleged Brand sexually assaulted them in separate instances between 2006 and 2013. One of the women said she was 16 and Brand was 31 at the time of the alleged assault in London.

CNN’s Amy Cassidy, Lauren Kent, Dan Heching and Alex Hardie contributed reporting.