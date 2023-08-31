UBS to cut 3,000 jobs after Credit Suisse takeover
London (CNN) — UBS expects to shed around 3,000 jobs in Switzerland to help it cut $10 billion in costs as it undertakes a sweeping overhaul following its emergency rescue of Credit Suisse earlier this year.

The job cuts amount to around 8% of staff employed by the combined Swiss operations of the global banking giant, which on Thursday reported net profit of $29 billion for the second quarter. That is the largest ever quarterly profit for a bank and it arose almost entirely from an accounting technicality related to the takeover, analysts said.