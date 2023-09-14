United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks with reporters after the group went on strike against the Big Three US auto manufacturers.

Detroit (CNN) — The United Auto Workers union is on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the first time in its history that it has struck all three of America’s unionized automakers at the same time.

Workers on Friday walked out of three plants – one each from the Big Three automakers – in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio. Picketers were met with cheers from sign-waving union members.