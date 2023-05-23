(CNN) — U.S. News & World Report announced changes to the methodology of its controversial Best Colleges rankings to emphasize the success of diverse students and to remove the influence of alumni giving and class size, the media company said in a statement.

The 2024 Best Colleges rankings, set to be released in phases last Friday through this week, will feature more emphasis on a school’s “success in graduating students from different backgrounds,” the company said.

