Two humpback whales found dead off coast of New York had sustained ‘blunt force trauma’

 NOAA Fisheries

(CNN) — Two humpback whales were found dead off the coasts of New York and New Jersey, according to local officials.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the presence of the two whales in a Wednesday Facebook post. One whale was off Wainscott, New York, and the other in Raritan Bay, New Jersey, the agency said.