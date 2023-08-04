Aerial footage shows chaos in Union Square over Kai Cenat's giveaway
(CNN) — The New York Police Department took social media influencer Kai Cenat into custody Friday and is considering charges such as “inciting a riot” after thousands-strong crowds gathered in Union Square for a giveaway, leaving multiple people arrested and several police officers injured.

Cenat, who has over 4 million followers on YouTube, over 5 million on Instagram, and 6.5 million on Twitch, said during a Wednesday Twitch stream that he would be hosting a “huge giveaway” Friday at 4 p.m. in Union Square Park.

