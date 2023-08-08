UKRAINE: GRIM TASK OF RECOVERING BODIES OF THE WAR DEAD
(CNN) — A deadly Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk appeared to be designed to specifically target rescue workers and first responders, Ukrainian officials alleged Tuesday, a potential war crime.

Five civilians, an emergency worker and a service member were killed, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

