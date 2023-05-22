Turkey’s third-placed presidential election candidate backs Erdogan

Sinan Ogan said he would back Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the runoff.

 Yves Herman/Reuters

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) — Turkey’s third-placed presidential election candidate, Sinan Ogan, on Monday backed frontrunner Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a boost ahead of the scheduled runoff vote.

Ogan, who received 5.17% of votes in the first round of the presidential election that took place on May 14, told a news conference in Ankara that he will back the incumbent Erdogan, rather than his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in the presidential runoff planned for May 28.