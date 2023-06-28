Turkey condemns Quran burning protest in Stockholm as a ‘heinous act’

Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson (left) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg hold a press conference in Stockholm on March 7. The decision to allow a mosque-burning protest may threaten Sweden's chances of joining NATO, due to objections from Turkey.

 Atila Altuntas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Turkey condemned a decision by Swedish authorities to approve a small Quran-burning demonstration outside a mosque in Stockholm on Wednesday, a move that may jeopardize Sweden’s bid to join NATO before the bloc’s key summit in July.

A single person took part in the planned Quran burning in the Swedish capital and images of the event show he was the only person apart from his translator at the demonstration, which coincided with the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha, one of the most significant in the Islamic calendar.

CNN’s Luke McGee, Alex Hardie, Duarte Mendonca and Li-Lian Ahlskog Hou contributed reporting.