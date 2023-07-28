"Swiftonomics" leads to seismic activity
New York (CNN) — The meme traders are back. Shares of Tupperware (TUP) have exploded by about 165% this week and more than 300% over the last month for no discernible reason.

The Florida-based container company has been in hot water for some time. Sales are on the decline and Tupperware even warned in April that it was on the brink of bankruptcy.