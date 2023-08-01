CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman describes former President Donald Trump's mood following news that he has been indicted on criminal charges by a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021…

(CNN) — It’s come full circle.

Donald Trump’s dangerous lies about the 2020 election, which saturated right-wing media after the presidential contest and led to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, have finally put the disgraced former president in serious legal jeopardy.