Conservative attorney and Washington Post columnist George Conway has advice for Carlos De Oliveira, who still has to enter a plea after being accused, alongside Trump and Walt Nauta, of obstructing special counsel Jack Smith's investigation with the alleged bid to delete security footage at…

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s fortunes seem to be moving in opposing directions.

He is burning cash on an expanding, multipronged legal war with fronts in courtrooms up and down the East Coast: New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington, DC. Trials are already scheduled for March in Manhattan and May in Florida.